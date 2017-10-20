The Red Violin Lands in Cleveland

CityMusic Cleveland opens its 2017-18 season with a weekend's worth of concerts featuring violinist Tessa Lark in John Corigliano's Red Violin Concerto. Composer Corigliano is in Cleveland for the Friday night performance in the Shrine Church of St. Stanislaus in Cleveland's historic Slavic Village. Corigliano and Dorman had time to stop in at WCLV for a discussion about the concerto, the many challenges it presents, and the writing of music for movies, with WCLV's Mark Satola.