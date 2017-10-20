© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

The Red Violin Lands in Cleveland

By Mark Satola
Published October 20, 2017 at 5:00 AM EDT
CityMusic Cleveland music director Avner Dorman and composer John Corigliano. Photo by Mark Satola.
CityMusic Cleveland music director Avner Dorman and composer John Corigliano. Photo by Mark Satola.

CityMusic Cleveland opens its 2017-18 season with a weekend's worth of concerts featuring violinist Tessa Lark in John Corigliano's Red Violin Concerto. Composer Corigliano is in Cleveland for the Friday night performance in the Shrine Church of St. Stanislaus in Cleveland's historic Slavic Village. Corigliano and Dorman had time to stop in at WCLV for a discussion about the concerto, the many challenges it presents, and the writing of music for movies, with WCLV's Mark Satola.

Tags
Arts & Culture WCLV
Mark Satola
mark.satola@ideastream.org | 216-916-7166
See stories by Mark Satola