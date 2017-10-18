Bluesman Guitar "Slim" Remembered

Recently, northeast Ohio lost a great bluesman. Born in Alabama in 1935, Nathaniel "Guitar Slim" Savage played the Cascade Lounge on Cleveland's East Side every weekend for over 30 years (his first gig there was in 1974). In memory of his passing, here's an Applause segment profiling Guitar Slim and the Cascade Lounge from many years ago.

The family is planning a "homegoing ceremony" on October 19 at 10:00am. at The Official "THE WORD" Church Page. More on "Guitar Slim" from the Cleveland Blues Society here - https://goo.gl/uNWuCD

The Cleveland Blues Society is hosting a tribute concert to Guitar Slim at the Beachland Ballroomon March 5, 2018. Many of the stalwarts of Cleveland’s blues scene will be sharing the stage, including Wallace Coleman, “Crazy Marvin” Braxton, Travis “Moonchild” Haddix, Ms Butterscotch amd Bob Frank of Blue Lunch.