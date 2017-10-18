© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Ideastream Series Lead Image
News
To contact us with news tips, story ideas or other related information, e-mail newsstaff@ideastream.org.

Bluesman Guitar "Slim" Remembered

By Dennis Knowles
Published October 18, 2017 at 4:17 PM EDT

Recently, northeast Ohio lost a great bluesman. Born in Alabama in 1935, Nathaniel "Guitar Slim" Savage played the Cascade Lounge on Cleveland's East Side every weekend for over 30 years (his first gig there was in 1974). In memory of his passing, here's an Applause segment profiling Guitar Slim and the Cascade Lounge from many years ago.

The family is planning a "homegoing ceremony" on October 19 at 10:00am. at The Official "THE WORD" Church Page. More on "Guitar Slim" from the Cleveland Blues Society here - https://goo.gl/uNWuCD

The Cleveland Blues Society is hosting a tribute concert to Guitar Slim at the Beachland Ballroomon March 5, 2018. Many of the stalwarts of Cleveland’s blues scene will be sharing the stage, including Wallace Coleman, “Crazy Marvin” Braxton, Travis “Moonchild” Haddix, Ms Butterscotch amd Bob Frank of Blue Lunch.

Tags
Arts & Culture News Feature
Dennis Knowles
See stories by Dennis Knowles