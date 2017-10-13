© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Cleveland Cello Society presents David Geringas

By Bill O'Connell
Published October 13, 2017 at 2:47 PM EDT
Ida Mercer and David Geringas.
Ida Mercer and David Geringas.

Lithuanian cellist David Geringas is one of the pre-eminent musicians of our time. A pupil of Rostropovich in the 1960s, Geringas won the Gold Medal at the 1970 Tchaikovsky Competition, which launched a stellar career that has included performances with most of the globe’s leading orchestras.

He rarely performs in the U.S., but Mr. Geringas will give a recital in Cleveland on Saturday, October 14 at 8pm, presented by the Cleveland Cello Society. The performance takes place in Waetjen Auditorium at Cleveland State University. 

David Geringas and Ida Mercer, Director of Programs for the CCS, stopped by WCLV and spoke with Bill O'Connell. 

Bill O'Connell
