Cleveland Cello Society presents David Geringas

Lithuanian cellist David Geringas is one of the pre-eminent musicians of our time. A pupil of Rostropovich in the 1960s, Geringas won the Gold Medal at the 1970 Tchaikovsky Competition, which launched a stellar career that has included performances with most of the globe’s leading orchestras.

He rarely performs in the U.S., but Mr. Geringas will give a recital in Cleveland on Saturday, October 14 at 8pm, presented by the Cleveland Cello Society. The performance takes place in Waetjen Auditorium at Cleveland State University.

David Geringas and Ida Mercer, Director of Programs for the CCS, stopped by WCLV and spoke with Bill O'Connell.