Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

A Day in the Life of a RedCoat Volunteer

By Bill O'Connell
Published October 12, 2017 at 3:53 PM EDT

With the expansion of the KeyBank Broadway Series from two to three weeks of performances per show, Playhouse Square is adding more friendly faces to the instantly recognizable team of RedCoat volunteers. RedCoats volunteer 2-4 days per month with each shift averaging 4-5 hours. Responsibilities include scanning tickets, handing out programs, greeting and seating guests and providing wheelchair escorts. \

What's it like to be a RedCoat volunteer? WCLV's Bill O'Connell invited two of them, Brian Barnes and Mira Radujkovic, to visit the studio for a conversation. 

For more information about becoming a RedCoat, visit playhousesquare.org/volunteer.

 

Bill O'Connell
