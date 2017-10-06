First Fridays: Jeffrey Siegel

Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel is now in its 30th season! Performed in Waetjen Auditorium located in the Music and Communication Building on Cleveland State University’s campus, it is the only presentation of its kind in the state of Ohio. One of our city's musical treasures, Keyboard Conversations is a unique concert-plus-commentary in which Siegel speaks to the audience about musical pieces prior to performing each piece in its entirety.

WCLV listeners got an exclusive preview of the season when Jeffrey Siegel performed on First Fridays, hosted by Bill O'Connell.