© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Baroque Cellist Juliana Soltis

By Bill O'Connell
Published October 6, 2017 at 5:00 AM EDT

Raised amidst the rich musical traditions of southern Appalachia, cellist Juliana Soltis performs across the globe---from New York, to Osaka, to Venice---as both soloist and chamber musician. She specializes in the historical performance of the Baroque and Classical cellos, violoncello piccolo, and viola da gamba.

Her new recording  Entrez, le Diable! - The Virtuoso Cello at the Concert Spirituel is a WCLV Recording of the Week. She visited our studios to chat with Bill O'Connell. 

Tags
Arts & Culture WCLV
Bill O'Connell
bill.o'connell@ideastream.org | 216-916-7146
See stories by Bill O'Connell