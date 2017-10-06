Baroque Cellist Juliana Soltis

Raised amidst the rich musical traditions of southern Appalachia, cellist Juliana Soltis performs across the globe---from New York, to Osaka, to Venice---as both soloist and chamber musician. She specializes in the historical performance of the Baroque and Classical cellos, violoncello piccolo, and viola da gamba.

Her new recording Entrez, le Diable! - The Virtuoso Cello at the Concert Spirituel is a WCLV Recording of the Week. She visited our studios to chat with Bill O'Connell.