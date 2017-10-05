© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture

Quire Cleveland Celebrates 10th Anniversary

By Dave DeOreo
Published October 5, 2017 at 3:01 PM EDT
[photo courtesy: Quire Cleveland]

When it comes to a cappella singers in Northeast Ohio, Quire Cleveland is among the most respected ensembles in the region.  This year the acclaimed vocal troupe celebrates 10 years of raising their collective voices in music that spans nine centuries.  ideastream's BIll O'Connell spoke with Quire founding artistic director - Ross Duffin - about the first concert of the group's 10th anniversary season, featuring the music of 17th Century British composer - Henry Purcell.

Quire Cleveland kicks off its 10th anniversary season with the concert Hear My Voyce: Music of Henry Purcell tonight (Thu 10/5) at Lake Erie College in Painesville and tomorrow night (Fri 10/6) at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in downtown Cleveland. 

Listen to the entire interview:

 

Dave DeOreo
Dave DeOreo is coordinating producer for Ideastream Public Media’s arts and culture team.
