Cleveland Mural Paints Picture of Hope for Addiction Recovery

By Lisa Ryan
Published October 2, 2017 at 9:06 PM EDT

Can public art impact someone's life? The Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services Board of Cuyahoga County hopes it can.

The organization commissioned a mural for Cleveland's near east side that depicts a woman with arms reaching out on a bright and colorful background. Flowers trail behind her, representing the many steps on the path to recovery. The words "Treatment Works. People Recover." are painted at the top. The artist, Ricky Lewis, wanted to create a mural that focused on the positives of recovery, rather than the negative images of addiction. 

The mural is painted on the side of a building on the corner of Euclid Avenue and East 55th St, at 1981 E. 55th St. in Cleveland.

Lisa Ryan
