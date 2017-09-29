Final Cleveland Night Market Gives AsiaTown Love

Tonight will see the final installment of Night Market Cleveland for 2017. The Taiwanese-inspired street festival had its start in 2015 as a way to raise the profile of the city's AsiaTown neighborhood.

Brendan Trewella, Event Coordinator for the Night Market, says after putting on the festival for three consecutive summers, people are starting to recognize AsiaTown as a food destination.

Or at least, they're starting to know it exists: "Our first year, one of the big questions that we got from people was where is Asiatown? What is AsiaTown? I didn't know that Cleveland had an AsiaTown," he said.

Trewella said he hopes Night Market Cleveland will give mom-and-pop shops exposure that'll lure people back to the neighborhood throughout the year.