The Cleveland Ballet presents Les Sylphides, a non-narrative ballet with original choreography by Michael Fokine and music by Frédéric Chopin. The half-hour ballet, often described as a "romantic reverie," is about sylphs dancing in the moonlight with a poet. Pianist Ralista Georgieva-Smith will provide the music, and Russian-born ballerina Aygul Abougalieva will stage the ballet.

There are two performances Saturday, October 14th at 1:00pm and 7:00pm at the Ohio Theater.