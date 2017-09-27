Upcoming Orchestra & Band concerts at Kent State

The Kent State University Orchestra opens the 2017-2018 season on Sunday, October 1 at 3:00pm with Brahms’ momentous Symphony No. 1 in C-minor, Op. 68. Cleveland Orchestra members Jung-Min Amy Lee, violin, and Joanna Patterson Zakany, viola, will also join the orchestra for Mozart’s timeless “Sinfonia Concertante for Violin, Viola and Orchestra.” Directed by Dr. Jungho Kim.

Then on Sunday, October 8 at 3:00pm, the KSU Band presents “Looking Forward, Listening Back" – a diverse program of contemporary and traditional music for wind band. Drs. John Franklin and Jesse Leyva will lead the Symphony Band and Wind Ensemble, respectively, in the first performance of the academic year. New works by Perrine, Srinivasan, Weller are paired with masterworks by Vaughan Williams, Foster, Schuman and Erickson.

Both concerts are at Cartwright Hall, 650 Hilltop Drive, with FREE parking off of Terrace Drive. For the full list of upcoming performances, visit www.kent.edu/music/upcoming-concerts.

Jungho Kim and Jesse Leyva stopped by WCLV to preview the concerts, speaking with Bill O'Connell.