© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Upcoming Orchestra & Band concerts at Kent State

By Bill O'Connell
Published September 27, 2017 at 6:22 PM EDT
Jungho Kim and Jesse Leyva.
Jungho Kim and Jesse Leyva.

The Kent State University Orchestra opens the 2017-2018 season on Sunday, October 1 at 3:00pm with Brahms’ momentous Symphony No. 1 in C-minor, Op. 68. Cleveland Orchestra members Jung-Min Amy Lee, violin, and Joanna Patterson Zakany, viola, will also join the orchestra for Mozart’s timeless “Sinfonia Concertante for Violin, Viola and Orchestra.” Directed by Dr. Jungho Kim.

Then on Sunday, October 8 at 3:00pm, the KSU Band presents “Looking Forward, Listening Back" – a diverse program of contemporary and traditional music for wind band. Drs. John Franklin and Jesse Leyva will lead the Symphony Band and Wind Ensemble, respectively, in the first performance of the academic year. New works by Perrine, Srinivasan, Weller are paired with masterworks by Vaughan Williams, Foster, Schuman and Erickson.

Both concerts are at Cartwright Hall, 650 Hilltop Drive, with FREE parking off of Terrace Drive. For the full list of upcoming performances, visit  www.kent.edu/music/upcoming-concerts.

Jungho Kim and Jesse Leyva stopped by WCLV to preview the concerts, speaking with Bill O'Connell. 

Tags
Arts & Culture WCLV
Bill O'Connell
bill.o'connell@ideastream.org | 216-916-7146
See stories by Bill O'Connell