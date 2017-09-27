The Cleveland Museum of Art Celebrates "The Jazz Age"

The Cleveland Museum of Art is setting up for its latest exhibit – but they’re not just hanging paintings. They’re showcasing cars, clothes, and chandeliers, to capture the era of the 1920s and early 30s known as “The Jazz Age.”

"We're so used to seeing the 1920s in black and white, but, in fact, it was a very, very colorful period," said curator Stephen Harrison.

" The Jazz Age: American Style in the 1920s" opens on Saturday and runs until January 14, 2018.