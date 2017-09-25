Ohio Shakespeare Festival Recreates 'The Three Musketeers'

Actors from the Ohio Shakespeare Festival visited WCLV—in costume!—to preview their Family Theatre production "The Three Musketeers: An Adventure, With Music."

Tess Burgler (d’Artagnan, Managing Director) and Joe Pine (Playwright, Athos), spoke on the air with Bill O'Connell. Then, they and Ryan Zarecki (Fight Director, Porthos) and Jason Leupold (Music Director, Aramis) went down to the KeyBank Studio for a Facebook Live session, hosted by Angela Mitchell. Singing, acting, and sword-fighting, oh my!

The Three Musketeers: An Adventure, With Music

By Joe Pine, Music & Lyrics by Scott Campbell

Directed by Nancy Cates

September 22 through October 8

Greystone Hall

103 S. High Street, Akron

Listen to the entire WCLV interview here:

Watch Facebook Live: