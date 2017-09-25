© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture

Ohio Shakespeare Festival Recreates 'The Three Musketeers'

By Dave DeOreo
Published September 25, 2017 at 4:39 PM EDT

Actors from the Ohio Shakespeare Festival visited WCLV—in costume!—to preview their Family Theatre production "The Three Musketeers: An Adventure, With Music." 

Tess Burgler (d’Artagnan, Managing Director) and Joe Pine (Playwright, Athos), spoke on the air with Bill O'Connell. Then, they and Ryan Zarecki (Fight Director, Porthos) and Jason Leupold (Music Director, Aramis) went down to the KeyBank Studio for a Facebook Live session, hosted by Angela Mitchell. Singing, acting, and sword-fighting, oh my! 

The Three Musketeers: An Adventure, With Music
By Joe Pine, Music & Lyrics by Scott Campbell
Directed by Nancy Cates
September 22 through October 8 
Greystone Hall
103 S. High Street, Akron

Listen to the entire WCLV interview here:

 

Watch Facebook Live:

Dave DeOreo
Dave DeOreo is coordinating producer for Ideastream Public Media’s arts and culture team.
