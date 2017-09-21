© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture

Mamai Theatre To End Operations After Co-Founder's Departure

By Dave DeOreo
Published September 21, 2017 at 4:02 PM EDT
A scene from Mamai Theatre Company's 2017 production of A Doll's House [Mamai Theatre Company via Facebook]

The Mamai Theatre Company announced this week that it’s ceasing operations at the end of the year. 

The surprise announcement comes seven years after its founding, just after its first season in Playhouse Square. A Facebook post on Aug. 28 th by the company’s two artistic directors included the line ‘stay tuned for a 2018 season announcement.’

According to board president David Schiopota, the recent departure of one of the artistic directors, Bernadette Clemens, led to the decision to close down.

“Essentially to be able to replace her position, we would need to hire at least probably two people, at least one full time, to do what she did," said Schiopota.

The Mamai Theatre Company, which focused on women-centered stories, will shut down indefinitely. Schiopota says they are looking for additional funding to hire new staff or possibly to be absorbed by another theatre company.

Dave DeOreo
Dave DeOreo is coordinating producer for Ideastream Public Media’s arts and culture team.
