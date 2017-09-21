© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Bent Frequency Duo Project coming to Kent State

By Bill O'Connell
Published September 21, 2017 at 7:38 PM EDT
Noa Even and Frank Wiley

Noa Even, saxophone, and composer Frank Wiley co-direct the New Music programming at Kent State. They spoke to Bill O'Connell about the first concert of the Vanguard Guest Artist Series on S aturday, September 23 at 7:30 p.m. in Ludwig Recital Hall. The Bent Frequency Duo Project consists of Jan Berry Baker, saxophone, and Stuart Gerber, percussion. The program will almost exclusively feature works written for them, including several world premieres. Composers include Laurie Anderson, Stefano Pierini, Christopher Burns, Elainie Lillios, Zack Browning and more. 

