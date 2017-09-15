© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Principal Oboist visit's Eric Kisch's "Musical Passions"

Published September 15, 2017 at 8:06 PM EDT
Rosenwein, left, with Kisch in the studio. (Photo by Jim Mehrling).
On the Musical Passions program of Sunday, September 17 th (9-10 a.m. EDT on WCLV), Eric Kisch welcomes the Cleveland Orchestra's principal oboist, Frank Rosenwein, who will discuss his career and major influences.  He will also introduce some of his favorite music from the oboe repertoire.  You'll hear some surprising metaphors, such as the musician he considers the Muhammad Ali of the Oboe.

Rosenwein joined the orchestra in 2005 and made his solo debut in 2007 in Bach's second Brandenburg Concerto.  He also heads the oboe department at the Cleveland Institute of Music and is world renowned as a guest artist and master class clinician.  Prior to his position in Cleveland he principal oboist with the San Diego Symphony and San Diego Opera.  An Illinois native, he was a student of the Cleveland Orchestra's former principal oboe, John Mack, at the Cleveland Institute of Music, and earned his Master of Music at the Juilliard School.

