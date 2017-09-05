© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Cleveland Book Week Launches in Public Square

By Annie Wu
Published September 5, 2017 at 11:00 AM EDT

Cleveland Book Week begins Tuesday.  From Public Square to MetroHealth and Karamu House, the events include author chats, a book swap, and the Anisfield-Wolf book awards ceremony, which is expected to fill the 1600-seat State Theater. 

Karen Long, manager of the Anisfield-Book awards says Book Week evolved out of the 82-year old award.

“We were bringing the authors into Cleveland anyway.  And there was a way to put something on the calendar that could bring out conversations around literacy and literature together.” 

Speaking on the WVIZ/PBS show “ideas,” Long says Cleveland has a good reputation as a reading town.  She says the second-annual week-long literature festival will help promote the city as a literary destination.

 

Click here to see more ideastream interviews with Book Week authors.

Annie Wu
Annie Wu is the Deputy Editor - Digital Content for Ideastream Public Media.
