Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Mid-Ohio Opera mounts "La bohème"

By Bill O'Connell
Published August 18, 2017 at 8:56 PM EDT

There are four chances to see the latest production from Mansfield-based Mid-Ohio Opera: Giacomo Puccini's  La bohème. Artistic Director Joel Vega stopped by WCLV to chat with Bill O'Connell. 

Mid-Ohio Opera presents  La bohème
Friday, August 18 at 7:00pm, St. John UCC on the Square, Mansfield (arias and scenes)
Sunday, August 20 at 3:00pm, Wooster First Presbyterian Church
Thursday, August 24 at 7:00pm, Mansfield Art Center
Friday, August 25 at 7:30pm, Liberty Park, Mansfield

Arts & Culture WCLV
Bill O'Connell
