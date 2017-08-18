Mid-Ohio Opera mounts "La bohème"

There are four chances to see the latest production from Mansfield-based Mid-Ohio Opera: Giacomo Puccini's La bohème. Artistic Director Joel Vega stopped by WCLV to chat with Bill O'Connell.

Mid-Ohio Opera presents La bohème

Friday, August 18 at 7:00pm, St. John UCC on the Square, Mansfield (arias and scenes)

Sunday, August 20 at 3:00pm, Wooster First Presbyterian Church

Thursday, August 24 at 7:00pm, Mansfield Art Center

Friday, August 25 at 7:30pm, Liberty Park, Mansfield