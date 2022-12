It's an all-Tchaikovsky program this Saturday at Blossom Music Center, as The Cleveland Orchestra welcomes conductor Robert Trevino and pianist Behzod Abduraimov. Both Robert and Behzod stopped by WCLV to chat with Bill O'Connell and preview the show.

Saturday, August 5 at 8:00pm

Blossom Music Center

The Cleveland Orchestra

Robert Trevino, conductor

Behzod Abduraimov, piano

Tchaikovksy: Piano Concerto No. 1

Tchaikovksy: Symphony No. 5