First Fridays: North Coast Winds
The North Coast Winds, formed in 2013, are made up of five alumni from the Cleveland Institute of Music. They visited the KeyBank Studio for an hour of music and conversation, hosted by WCLV's Angela Mitchell.
Madeline Lucas, flute
Mary Kausek, oboe
Ben Chen, clarinet
Emily Rapson, horn
Arleigh Savage, bassoon
Program
D'Rivera: Aires Tropicales, Alborada and Son
Schuller: Suite, Prelude and Blues
Milhaud: La Cheminee Du Roi Rene
Klughart: Quintet, Allegro non troppo
Medaglia: Belle Epoch en Sud-America