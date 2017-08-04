First Fridays: North Coast Winds

The North Coast Winds, formed in 2013, are made up of five alumni from the Cleveland Institute of Music. They visited the KeyBank Studio for an hour of music and conversation, hosted by WCLV's Angela Mitchell.

Madeline Lucas, flute

Mary Kausek, oboe

Ben Chen, clarinet

Emily Rapson, horn

Arleigh Savage, bassoon

Program

D'Rivera: Aires Tropicales, Alborada and Son

Schuller: Suite, Prelude and Blues

Milhaud: La Cheminee Du Roi Rene

Klughart: Quintet, Allegro non troppo

Medaglia: Belle Epoch en Sud-America