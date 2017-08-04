© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

First Fridays: North Coast Winds

By Angela Mitchell
Published August 4, 2017 at 7:00 PM EDT
Mary Kausek (oboe), Emily Rapson (horn), Madeline Lucas (flute), Arleigh Savage (bassoon), Ben Chen (clarinet)
The North Coast Winds, formed in 2013, are made up of five alumni from the Cleveland Institute of Music. They visited the KeyBank Studio for an hour of music and conversation, hosted by WCLV's Angela Mitchell. 

Madeline Lucas, flute
Mary Kausek, oboe
Ben Chen, clarinet
Emily Rapson, horn
Arleigh Savage, bassoon 

Program
D'Rivera: Aires Tropicales, Alborada and Son
Schuller: Suite, Prelude and Blues
Milhaud: La Cheminee Du Roi Rene
Klughart: Quintet, Allegro non troppo
Medaglia: Belle Epoch en Sud-America

Angela Mitchell
