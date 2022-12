Mamaí Theatre Company presents Henrik Ibsen's classic "A Doll's House," in an adaptation by American master Thornton Wilder, directed by Christine McBurney. Anjanette Hall (Nora Helmer) and Abraham Adams (Thorwald Helmer) spoke with WCLV's Bill O'Connell.

August 9 - 27, 2017

Wednesdays-Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2:30pm

The Helen Rosenfeld Lewis Bialosky Lab Theatre