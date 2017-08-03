Cleveland Teens Land Summer Job Writing Poetry

The City of Cleveland has spent millions funding summer jobs programs for teenagers for the last decade. City officials hope that the programs create jobs for young adults, decreases youth violence and develops teens’ professional skills. One jobs program the city has helped fund is ArtWorks. It’s organized by the Center for Arts-Inspired Learning, a local nonprofit.

The program pays teens to paint murals, choreograph dances and, in the case of 16-year-old Jayla Moore, write poetry. Moore lives in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood and aspires to be an actress and writer. Her poetry deals with growing up, bullying and violence she’s witnessed in her neighborhood.

“Being here, I guess it just gives me a way to escape for a while,” Moore said. “During the day, my street looks so happy and nice. Then during the night, it’s like every night there’s gunshots.”