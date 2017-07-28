The Music Settlement Community Open House At The BOP STOP
The Music Settlement presents a family-friendly, fun-filled open house at the BOP STOP with free activities, snacks, and performances by TMS faculty, students, and clients, Sunday, July 30 from 12:30pm to 3:30pm.
This is a great opportunity to learn more about their new Ohio City campus, coming Fall 2018 to Detroit Ave at W. 25th & W. 28th.
Matt Charboneau, Chair of the Center for Music, and Lynn Johnson, Director of Marketing and Communications, spoke with Mark Satola.
Indoor Stage
12:30-12:45pm: Katy Obloy, voice
12:45-1:00pm Jim Forte, piano
1:00-2:00pm: Gruca White Ensemble
2:00-2:20pm: Arielle DeVito, flute
2:20-2:30pm: Benjamin Jamal, piano
2:30-2:50pm: Katherine Czarniecki, piano
2:50-3:00pm: Alexander & Lynn Johnson, piano & ukulele (son & mom)
3:00-3:30pm: Musical Mix & Mingle Chamber Trios
Outdoor Stage
12:30-1:00pm: Music Therapy Trio performance
1:00-1:30pm: Arts for the Young activity
2:00-2:30pm: Arts for the Young activity
BOP STOP is located at 2920 Detroit Ave., Ohio City.