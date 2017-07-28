The Music Settlement Community Open House At The BOP STOP

The Music Settlement presents a family-friendly, fun-filled open house at the BOP STOP with free activities, snacks, and performances by TMS faculty, students, and clients, Sunday, July 30 from 12:30pm to 3:30pm.

This is a great opportunity to learn more about their new Ohio City campus, coming Fall 2018 to Detroit Ave at W. 25th & W. 28th.

Matt Charboneau, Chair of the Center for Music, and Lynn Johnson, Director of Marketing and Communications, spoke with Mark Satola.

Indoor Stage

12:30-12:45pm: Katy Obloy, voice

12:45-1:00pm Jim Forte, piano

1:00-2:00pm: Gruca White Ensemble

2:00-2:20pm: Arielle DeVito, flute

2:20-2:30pm: Benjamin Jamal, piano

2:30-2:50pm: Katherine Czarniecki, piano

2:50-3:00pm: Alexander & Lynn Johnson, piano & ukulele (son & mom)

3:00-3:30pm: Musical Mix & Mingle Chamber Trios

Outdoor Stage

12:30-1:00pm: Music Therapy Trio performance

1:00-1:30pm: Arts for the Young activity

2:00-2:30pm: Arts for the Young activity

BOP STOP is located at 2920 Detroit Ave., Ohio City.