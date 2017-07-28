DanceCleveland presents "Shadowland" by Pilobolus

Named after a sun-loving fungus that grows in barnyards, Pilobolus Dance Theater is renowned worldwide for its witty and gravity-defying works that challenge the notions of what modern dance can look like. Using the human body as a medium of expression, the company creates awe inducing shapes that push the imagination to the extreme. The National Day of Dance in July will kick off with a creative performance of audience favorite, "Shadowland" which will take audience members on a dream-like adventure.

DANCECleveland presents Pilobolus on Saturday, July 29 at 7:30pm at the State Theatre. Executive Director Pam Young spoke with Bill O'Connell in advance of the performance.