This was supposed to be the week that the Cleveland Cavaliers’ new General Manager could talk about his plans for winning another championship. Instead, Koby Altman, had to answer reporters’ questions about the team falling apart.

“Imploding” is just one description of the Cavaliers in recent days. It started with news that all-star point guard Kyrie Irving wanted to be traded and then rumors that LeBron James may want to move on.

So Koby Altman’s first press conference started like this:

“This thing is not broken.”

Cavs owner Dan Gilbert explained that he did talk with Irving a few weeks ago as he does with every player in the summer

“There were several scenarios discussed at that time. I don’t feel it’s appropriate to get into the details of all those scenarios.”

Gilbert called it “a fluid situation.” But when pressed about the return of Irving put it this way:

"Right now Kyrie Irving is on contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers for 2 or 3 years, depending on the last year. So as of now he’s one of our best payers. And sure we expect him to be in camp.”

The recent signing of Derrick Rose might appear to be a replacement for Irving but Altman doesn’t call Rose a starter.

”A great sort of off-the-bench backup point guard.”

Altman says he’s seen no animosity between Irving and LeBron James. And he says James is deeply committed to the team and the city

“When you talk to him in the offseason it’s always about ‘how do we get better? How do we improve?’ The goal is singular. It’s focused in trying to win championships. So we’re committed to him.”

Altman added that other players signed this summer have improved the team.