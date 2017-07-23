Apollo's Fire Shares Musical Primer on 'The Four Seasons'

If you're not a fan of classical music, chances are you're still familiar with Antonio Vivaldi's masterpiece - The Four Seasons. But even those who recognize it immediately, might not know the fascinating details that inspired each movement of these Italian concertos.

Jeannette Sorrell, director of Cleveland's Baroque Orchestra - Apollo's Fire - has a passion for sharing the stories behind this music, which she did recently with ideastream's Bill O'Connell.

Meanwhile if you want to learn more about Vivaldi's Four Seasons you can when Apollo's Fire performs Saturday night July 29 starting at 8pm at Cain Park in Cleveland Heights.