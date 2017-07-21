Cooper International Competition Final Round Tonight on WCLV

The Thomas and Evon Cooper International Competition at Oberlin alternates annually between piano and violin. The program was first offered in the summer 2010 for pianists, followed by a 2011 competition for violinists. Open this year to violinists between the ages of 13 and 18, the competition will culminate this evening in a final round at Severance Hall. These top three competitors, announced on WCLV this past Wednesday evening, will perform a full concerto with The Cleveland Orchestra under the direction of Jahja Ling:

Christina Jihee Nam – Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto

Qing Yu Chen – Prokofiev Violin Concerto

Johan Dalene – Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto

The awards ceremony and announcement of winners will take place following the performances, so stay tuned to Classical 104.9.