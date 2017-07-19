© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

The Cleveland Orchestra at Blossom: Eli Matthews

By Mark Satola
Published July 19, 2017 at 5:44 PM EDT
Eli Matthews, First Assistant Principal Second Violin of The Cleveland Orchestra. Photo by Mark Satola.
The Cleveland Orchestra features one of its own in concert this weekend at Blossom Music Center. Eli Matthews is First Assistant Principal Second Violin, and he's the soloist for Niccolò Paganini's Violin Concerto No. 1. The concert begins with a performance by the  Kent/Blossom Chamber Orchestra, and concludes with KBCO playing alongside members of The Cleveland Orchestra. 

Eli Matthews spoke with WCLV's Mark Satola. 

The Cleveland Orchestra at Blossom
Saturday, July 22 at 7:00pm

beginning at 7:00 p.m.
Kent/Blossom Chamber Orchestra
Vaughan Williams - The Running Set
Mendelssohn- Symphony No. 4 ("Italian")

INTERMISSION

beginning at 8:00 p.m.
The Cleveland Orchestra
Rossini - Overture to  The Barber of Seville
Paganini - Violin Concerto No. 1

INTERMISSION

The Cleveland Orchestra  with Kent/Blossom Chamber Orchestra
performing side-by-side
Dvořák - Symphony No. 9: From the New World

