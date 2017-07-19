The Cleveland Orchestra at Blossom: Eli Matthews
The Cleveland Orchestra features one of its own in concert this weekend at Blossom Music Center. Eli Matthews is First Assistant Principal Second Violin, and he's the soloist for Niccolò Paganini's Violin Concerto No. 1. The concert begins with a performance by the Kent/Blossom Chamber Orchestra, and concludes with KBCO playing alongside members of The Cleveland Orchestra.
Eli Matthews spoke with WCLV's Mark Satola.
The Cleveland Orchestra at Blossom
Saturday, July 22 at 7:00pm
beginning at 7:00 p.m.
Kent/Blossom Chamber Orchestra
Vaughan Williams - The Running Set
Mendelssohn- Symphony No. 4 ("Italian")
INTERMISSION
beginning at 8:00 p.m.
The Cleveland Orchestra
Rossini - Overture to The Barber of Seville
Paganini - Violin Concerto No. 1
INTERMISSION
The Cleveland Orchestra with Kent/Blossom Chamber Orchestra
performing side-by-side
Dvořák - Symphony No. 9: From the New World