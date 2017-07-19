The Cleveland Orchestra at Blossom: Eli Matthews

The Cleveland Orchestra features one of its own in concert this weekend at Blossom Music Center. Eli Matthews is First Assistant Principal Second Violin, and he's the soloist for Niccolò Paganini's Violin Concerto No. 1. The concert begins with a performance by the Kent/Blossom Chamber Orchestra, and concludes with KBCO playing alongside members of The Cleveland Orchestra.

Eli Matthews spoke with WCLV's Mark Satola.

The Cleveland Orchestra at Blossom

Saturday, July 22 at 7:00pm

beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Kent/Blossom Chamber Orchestra

Vaughan Williams - The Running Set

Mendelssohn- Symphony No. 4 ("Italian")

INTERMISSION

beginning at 8:00 p.m.

The Cleveland Orchestra

Rossini - Overture to The Barber of Seville

Paganini - Violin Concerto No. 1

INTERMISSION

The Cleveland Orchestra with Kent/Blossom Chamber Orchestra

performing side-by-side

Dvořák - Symphony No. 9: From the New World