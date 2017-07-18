© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture

Cleveland Metroparks 100th Birthday Bash!

By Dan Polletta
Published July 18, 2017 at 3:15 PM EDT
[courtesy of Cleveland Metroparks]

Cleveland’s “emerald necklace,” The Cleveland Metroparks, celebrates its 100th birthday this week.

The public is invited to enjoy a day of events Saturday to mark the occasion beginning at 2pm at Edgewater Park. There will be food available throughout the day, as well as music. Bands scheduled to perform include Forecast, Oldboy, Billy Morris and Sunset Strip and Michael Stanley and Friends.

Then, at dusk (approximately 9:40 pm), a choreographed, 20-minute fireworks show takes place.

To find out more about Centennial Fireworks, as well as other events taking place that celebrate the visionaries who conceived of the “emerald necklace, listen to ideastream’s Mike McIntyre’s conversation with Cleveland Metroparks Chief Marketing Officer Kelly Manderfield.

