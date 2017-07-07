The 7th Annual GardenWalk Cleveland

GardenWalk Cleveland is a free, self-guided tour of private gardens, community gardens, and home orchards in several neighborhoods of Cleveland, Ohio. Tours will be held July 8th and 9th, from 10:00am to 5:00pm.

This year's walk coincides with the City of Cleveland’s Celebration Year of Vibrant Green Space. It will focus on four Cleveland neighborhoods: Collinwood, Detroit-Shoreway, West Park and Slavic Village. This will be the first year that the Collinwood neighborhood has been included in the Walk.

Jan Kious, founder of GardenWalk Cleveland, spoke with WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber.