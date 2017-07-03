Brault will be guest on Musical Passions

Olivier Brault, left, a master of the baroque violin, has been concertmaster of the Cleveland-based ensemble Apollo's Fire since its inception. He is pictured (on the left) in the studio with Eric Kisch, host of WCLV's "Musical Passions" program. On Sunday, July 23rd, from 9 to 10 a.m. (EDT), Brault joins Eric on the weekly program to discuss his career and share some of his favorite music. A native of Quebec, he holds a Doctorate from the Université de Montréal and has led workshops and master classes at numerous universities in the United States and Europe, including Case Western Reserve and the Oberlin Conservatory. The radio discussion will cover his career and music, and even the origins of his trademark vest and bowtie. Click to hear a brief excerpt in which Brault talks about adjusting from the modern violin to baroque instruments.