Mamai Theatre presents "The Testament of Mary"

Imagine the most iconic mother of all time telling her private version of a story we thought we knew. The Testament of Mary, Colm Tóibín’s retelling of the pivotal events in the life of Jesus Christ through the eyes of Mary the survivor challenges us to imagine the suffering, courage and strength of mothers on a colossal scale -- up close and personal.

The show runs July 5 - 23, presented by Mamaí Theatre Company, Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2:30pm at the Helen Theatre in Playhouse Square.

Anne McEvoy, who stars as Mary, visited WCLV and spoke with Bill O'Connell.