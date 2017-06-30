Cleveland Night Market Returns to Asia Town

Visitors to Cleveland’s Asia Town tonight might think they’ve ended up on the streets of Hong Kong, but not to worry; it’s just the season opening of Night Market Cleveland.

Now in its third year, the Asian Food, Music, and Art festival is more than just a cultural event, says Michael Fleming, executive director of the St. Clair Superior Development Corporation. Speaking on the WVIZ/PBS show “ideas,” Fleming says the night markets have changed the narrative of the east side neighborhood.

“This, along with other events like the Cleveland Asian festival, these help shape a different narrative for communities that have been hit with disinvestment over the years, and Asia town is really someplace that people want to see new development happening and we are starting to see that emerge.”

The night market takes place on Rockwell Avenue, between E. 21 st and E. 24 th from 5-11 pm. They’ll continue on the last Friday of every month until September.

*The headline to this story has been changed to better reflect the editorial standards of ideastream.