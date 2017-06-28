Ohio Shakespeare Festival presents "As You Like It" and "The Winter's Tale"

Tess Burgler is Managing Director and Joe Pine is Associate Producer of the Ohio Shakespeare Festival. They're also actors, and perform in the two upcoming shows this summer:

As You Like It

June 30 through July 16

Shakespeare's beloved story of life, love, and marriage kindled in the woods. Forbidden lovers, banished dukes, cross-dressing ladies, and it all ends with a marriage (or three!).

The Winter's Tale

July 28 through August 13

An exotic tale set in Sicily and Bohemia, The Winter's Tale defies Shakespeare's classic genres by belonging to both the comic and tragic worlds as it unfolds a story of royal love, revenge, injustice, and family. (Plus, it include Shakespeare's most famous stage direction: "Exit, pursued by a bear.")

Tess and Joe visited WCLV for an interview with Mark Satola.