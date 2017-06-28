© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

BlueWater Chamber Orchestra and Cleveland Chamber Choir join forces for "Emergent Universe Oratorio"

By Bill O'Connell
Published June 28, 2017 at 8:19 PM EDT
Scott MacPherson and Sam Guarnaccia.
The Cleveland Chamber Choir is joining the BlueWater Chamber Orchestra to present the world premiere of the "Emergent Universe Oratorio" by Sam Guarnaccia. Scott MacPherson will conduct the performance on Friday, June 30th at 7:30pm at the Tamar Maltz Performing Arts Center at The Temple-Tifereth Israel.

Inspired by Brian Swimme’s and Mary Evelyn Tucker’s epic film "Journey of the Universe" (2011), the Oratorio weaves together chorus, vocal soloists, and orchestra with an original libretto that tells the story of our planet’s 13.8 billion year evolution, from the “big bang” to the present day. At its heart the Oratorio pays homage to paleontologist and philosopher Pierre Teilhard de Chardin’s belief that the fate of the Earth depends upon the evolution of a “global human consciousness” that recognizes the need to protect and nurture our planet.

Scott MacPherson and Sam Guarnaccia spoke with WCLV's Bill O'Connell.

