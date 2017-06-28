Apollo's Fire presents Vivaldi’s Four Seasons Rediscovered
Apollo’s Fire and Jeannette Sorrell present Vivaldi’s beloved concertos as the revolutionary acts of musical storytelling they were meant to be – bringing Vivaldi’s pictorial descriptions to life. The program also features duelling cellists René Schiffer and Mimé Brinkmann in Vivaldi’s stormy Concerto for Two Cellos.
Apollo’s Fire brings this program to two prestigious festivals (Tanglewood and Ravinia), but you can catch them in Northeast Ohio:
Saturday, July 1, 2017, 8:00PM
First United Methodist Church (Akron)
Sunday, July 2, 2017, 4:00PM
St. Raphael Catholic Church (Bay Village)
Saturday, July 29, 2017, 8:00PM
Cain Park (Cleveland Heights)
Sunday, July 30, 2017, 6:00PM
Laurel School (Butler Campus)
SPECIAL EVENT with picnic dinner
Jeannette Sorrell sat down with WCLV's Bill O'Connell.