NPR's Eric Deggans on Diversity on TV

From streaming devices to mobile viewing to traditional cable packages, there are many ways to watch your favorite TV shows. As the options for viewing have increased, so has the number of minorities starring in television programs.

NPR’s TV critic Eric Deggans says diversity in television is the best it’s ever been. Of course, he still sees areas for improvement.

“Shows like ‘All in the Family’ and ‘Good Times’ did go to some places where modern shows are afraid to go.” Deggans said.

For instance, spanking a child on a sitcom would be unacceptable today.

“They were testing the waters at that time to push boundaries,” he said.

Deggans is also the author a Race-Baiter: How the Media Wields Dangerous Words to Divide a Nation, which looks at ways the media fuels racism.