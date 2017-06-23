© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Features & Interviews

"An American in Paris" comes to Cleveland

By Jacqueline Gerber
Published June 23, 2017 at 10:35 PM EDT

An American in Paris is the new Tony® Award-winning musical about an American soldier, a mysterious French girl and an indomitable European city, each yearning for a new beginning in the aftermath of war.  Acclaimed director/choreographer and 2015 Tony® Award winner Christopher Wheeldon brings the magic and romance of Paris into the perfect harmony with unforgettable songs from George and Ira Gershwin in the show that earned more awards than any other musical in the 2014-2015 season.

The show runs June 20 through July 9 at the State Theatre. Music Director David Andrew Rogers stopped by WCLV to chat with Jacqueline Gerber.

Jacqueline Gerber
