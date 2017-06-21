Meet Linda Krasienko, Cleveland Pride’s Grand Marshal

While Linda Krasienko was working as an occupational therapist at various nursing homes she started to wonder where she might live in retirement with her partner.

She then began investigating in 1996 what sort of housing options for LGBT seniors existed at both the state and national level. She said she didn’t find much beyond pricey, out-of-state communities.

“The consciousness of the culture was not aware of this need,” she said.

Once she was aware of the need it became her mission to do something about it. For two decades, she advocated for housing that is affordable and welcoming to the LGBTQ community. She saw those efforts pay off with A Place for Us apartments, which opened last year on Cleveland’s west side.

Cleveland Pride selected Krasienko to be the grand marshal of its 28 th annual parade and festival this Saturday.

She says she hopes her leading the parade provides “hope and encouragement” for the LGBTQ community “to be persistent in their goals and not to give up.”

The parade steps off at noon Saturday at West 3 rd St. and St. Clair Ave. and continues to Voinovich Park. The festivities continue at the park throughout the day with music, food and entertainment.

Last year the parade was cancelled. A separate event, Pride in the CLE, formed in its absence. It also hosted a parade and festivities earlier this month.