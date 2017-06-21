© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Cleveland Indians, Minnesota Twins to Play in Puerto Rico

By Jack Kopanski
Published June 21, 2017 at 10:51 PM EDT
The Cleveland Indians are headed to Puerto Rico next season. Major League Baseball announced Wednesday that the Indians will be traveling to San Juan, to play a two-game series against their divisional foe, the Minnesota Twins.

The series will mark the first game played in the United States territory since 2010 when the New York Mets defeated the then-Florida Marlins. The first game in Puerto Rico took place in 2001 between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Texas Rangers.

The MLB is no stranger to traveling abroad for their games, as teams have played in Mexico, Japan, Australia and as recently as last year in Cuba, for an exhibition game.

This will be both the Indians’ and Twins’ first time traveling to San Juan.

For the Indians, this trip will also mean traveling home for two of their top players.  All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor and catcher Roberto Perez both hail from Puerto Rico.

The games will take place April 17 and 18 next year.

