ChamberFest Cleveland presents "Kafka Fragments"

Experimental film meets avant-garde music this season when ChamberFest Cleveland joins forces with internationally acclaimed Cleveland-based filmmaker Kasumi. Her riveting, highly personal digital imagery will provide a stunning visual landscape for Kafka Fragments, a monumental work for violin and voice by György Kurtág. The performance is happening Tuesday, June 20 at 6:30pm AND 8:30pm at Transformer Station, 1460 W 29th St, Cleveland.

Kasumi herself and ChamberFest Executive and Co-artistic Director Diana Cohen stopped by WCLV and spoke with Jacqueline Gerber.