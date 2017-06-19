© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

ChamberFest Cleveland presents "Kafka Fragments"

By Jacqueline Gerber
Published June 19, 2017 at 6:01 PM EDT
Kasumi. Photo by Didier Feldmann.
Experimental film meets avant-garde music this season when ChamberFest Cleveland joins forces with internationally acclaimed Cleveland-based filmmaker  Kasumi. Her riveting, highly personal digital imagery will provide a stunning visual landscape for Kafka Fragments, a monumental work for violin and voice by György Kurtág. The performance is happening Tuesday, June 20 at 6:30pm AND 8:30pm at Transformer Station, 1460 W 29th St, Cleveland. 

Kasumi herself and ChamberFest Executive and Co-artistic Director Diana Cohen stopped by WCLV and spoke with Jacqueline Gerber. 

