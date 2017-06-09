© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

The 17th Annual Cleveland International Classical Guitar Festival

By Jacqueline Gerber
Published June 9, 2017 at 5:20 PM EDT

Guitars International presents the 17th annual Cleveland International Classical Guitar Festival, running Friday, June 9 through Sunday, June 11. A roster of internationally renowned artists will take part in a concentrated series of recitals, premieres, master classes, private lessons, lectures, and exhibits celebrating the classical guitar and art music.

Two of the guitarists, Jason Vieaux and Colin Davin, stopped by WCLV to preview the festival with Jacqueline Gerber. 

For the full schedule of events, please click here

Jacqueline Gerber
jacqueline.gerber@ideastream.org | 216-916-7160
See stories by Jacqueline Gerber