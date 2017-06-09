Guitars International presents the 17th annual Cleveland International Classical Guitar Festival, running Friday, June 9 through Sunday, June 11. A roster of internationally renowned artists will take part in a concentrated series of recitals, premieres, master classes, private lessons, lectures, and exhibits celebrating the classical guitar and art music.

Two of the guitarists, Jason Vieaux and Colin Davin, stopped by WCLV to preview the festival with Jacqueline Gerber.

