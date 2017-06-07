Cavaliers Prepare for Game Three at Home

The Cavaliers make their way back home for game three of the NBA Finals Wednesday night, hoping to avoid dropping their third straight game in this best-of-seven series against the Golden State Warriors.

After losing the first two in Oakland, both by double digits, LeBron James says he doesn't feel any extra pressure and that this is just another game.

"It's no difference," James said. "It's the NBA Finals. It's a playoff game too. There shouldn't be no urgency from one game to the next when you're trying to win a series."

Shooting guard Kyle Korver, who joined the Cavaliers in a midseason trade, says the key is playing focused against a Warriors team that is quick to capitalize on mistakes.

"There's energy and guys stepping up, but I think you gotta play smart," Korver said. "You can't just get lost in the moment and lose your mind and play as hard as you can. That's just not gonna get it done either. We have to be smart.

"We have a lot of veteran guys who have been around, guys who won a championship last year. We need to rely on that. We need to go out and play smart and not let them do things that help them get going."

As for James, when asked what he thought had to go right tonight, he simply said "Win."

Game three tips off from Quicken Loans Area at 9:00 p.m.