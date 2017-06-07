Art by the Falls and Music Crawl in Chagrin Falls

Chagrin Arts continues its 2017 Performing Arts Series on Saturday June 10 from 6-10 pm with its 4th annual Music Crawl, presented in part by the Chagrin Valley Chamber of Commerce. This free event highlights the incredible talents of local musicians and musical groups performing in different venues around Downtown Chagrin Falls.

The timing of the June event once again coincides with the Valley Art Center’s 34th annual Art by the Falls—an arts and contemporary crafts festival—held in Riverside Park on June 10 and 11. The Music Crawl will begin during the final hour of Saturday’s Art by the Falls and will provide visitors with an opportunity to make a day of celebrating the arts in Chagrin Falls. The two organizations have worked together in prior years to present the Music Crawl and Art by the Falls since both events not only promote the arts but also provide opportunities for visitors to enjoy the wonderful variety of Chagrin Falls’ shops and restaurants.

Vicki Welling is Valley Art Center’s marketing board co-chair and Lindsey Walsh is Director of Marketing for Chagrin Arts. They chatted with Jacqueline Gerber about the upcoming weekend's events.