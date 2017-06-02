Western Reserve Chorale presents "Isn't it Romantic!"

Western Reserve Chorale wraps up their 25th season with choral works with themes of love and romance, including pieces by Elgar, Pearsal, Bruckner, Rachmaninov, Hensel, Fauré, and Brahms. Artistic Director David Gilson sat down with Mark Satola to chat about the program.

"Isn't it Romantic!"

Sunday June 4, 2017 at 3:30 pm at Cedar Hill Baptist Church (12601 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights)

Tuesday June 6, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. Church of the Resurrection (33001 Cannon Road, Solon)