© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Western Reserve Chorale presents "Isn't it Romantic!"

By Mark Satola
Published June 2, 2017 at 2:46 PM EDT

Western Reserve Chorale wraps up their 25th season with choral works with themes of love and romance, including pieces by Elgar, Pearsal, Bruckner, Rachmaninov, Hensel, Fauré, and Brahms. Artistic Director David Gilson sat down with Mark Satola to chat about the program. 

"Isn't it Romantic!"
Sunday June 4, 2017 at 3:30 pm at Cedar Hill Baptist Church (12601 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights)
Tuesday June 6, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. Church of the Resurrection (33001 Cannon Road, Solon)

Tags
Arts & Culture WCLV
Mark Satola
mark.satola@ideastream.org | 216-916-7166
See stories by Mark Satola