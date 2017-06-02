First Fridays: Winners of Youth Chamber Music Challenge
On March 21, the Cleveland Chamber Music Society presented the third annual Youth Chamber Music Challenge. We featured the 1st place Sarabande Wind Quartet and the 4th place Blue String Trio on this episode of First Fridays. Both ensembles are from the Aurora School Music, so we also welcomed Aurora founder and director Vera Holczer and instructors Gayle Getts and Nick Diodore.
Sarabande Wind Quartet
Catherine Mozingo, flute
Hanne Wilson, flute
Samara Benza, oboe
Lauren Thomas, clarinet
Performing:
Music for the Royal Fireworks, HMV 351: Bourée (G. F. Handel)
Andante from Symphony No. 94 "Surprise" (Franz Joseph Haydn)
Rigodon de Dardanus (Jean-Philippe Rameau)
Abduction from the Seraglio: arrangement of short version of overture (W. A. Mozart)
Canzone (Ricky Lombardo)
Blue String Trio
Marika Atwah, violin
Julia Wass, viola
Hunter Demeyer, cello
Performing:
Finale (Vivace) of London Trio No. 1 in C Major (Haydn)