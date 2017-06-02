First Fridays: Winners of Youth Chamber Music Challenge

On March 21, the Cleveland Chamber Music Society presented the third annual Youth Chamber Music Challenge. We featured the 1st place Sarabande Wind Quartet and the 4th place Blue String Trio on this episode of First Fridays. Both ensembles are from the Aurora School Music, so we also welcomed Aurora founder and director Vera Holczer and instructors Gayle Getts and Nick Diodore.

Sarabande Wind Quartet

Catherine Mozingo, flute

Hanne Wilson, flute

Samara Benza, oboe

Lauren Thomas, clarinet

Performing:

Music for the Royal Fireworks, HMV 351: Bourée (G. F. Handel)

Andante from Symphony No. 94 "Surprise" (Franz Joseph Haydn)

Rigodon de Dardanus (Jean-Philippe Rameau)

Abduction from the Seraglio: arrangement of short version of overture (W. A. Mozart)

Canzone (Ricky Lombardo)

Blue String Trio

Marika Atwah, violin

Julia Wass, viola

Hunter Demeyer, cello

Performing:

Finale (Vivace) of London Trio No. 1 in C Major (Haydn)