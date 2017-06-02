© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

First Fridays: Winners of Youth Chamber Music Challenge

By Angela Mitchell
Published June 2, 2017 at 10:15 PM EDT

On March 21, the Cleveland Chamber Music Society presented the third annual Youth Chamber Music Challenge. We featured the 1st place Sarabande Wind Quartet and the 4th place Blue String Trio on this episode of First Fridays. Both ensembles are from the Aurora School Music, so we also welcomed Aurora founder and director Vera Holczer and instructors Gayle Getts and Nick Diodore. 

Sarabande Wind Quartet
Catherine Mozingo, flute
Hanne Wilson, flute
Samara Benza, oboe
Lauren Thomas, clarinet

Performing: 
Music for the Royal Fireworks, HMV 351: Bourée (G. F. Handel)
Andante from Symphony No. 94 "Surprise" (Franz Joseph Haydn)
Rigodon de Dardanus (Jean-Philippe Rameau)
Abduction from the Seraglio: arrangement of short version of overture (W. A. Mozart)
Canzone (Ricky Lombardo)

Blue String Trio
Marika Atwah, violin
Julia Wass, viola
Hunter Demeyer, cello

Performing: 
Finale (Vivace) of London Trio No. 1 in C Major (Haydn)

Tags
Arts & Culture WCLV
Angela Mitchell
See stories by Angela Mitchell