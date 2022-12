Award-winning triple threat Elijah Rock is a native of South Euclid, attended the Cleveland Institute of Music, and spent time as a Singing Angel. Now he's returning to Cleveland to headline Grand Illusion: A Magical Odyssey, Cleveland Play House's annual benefit on June 3. He's also just released a new album called Gershwin For My Soul. Elijah visited WCLV to chat with Jacqueline Gerber.