WCLV Features ChamberFest Cleveland Concerts

Published May 30, 2017 at 11:00 AM EDT
The theme of ChamberFest Cleveland’s 2017 season is Cycles: Phases!  Conceived and developed by Co-Artistic Directors Franklin and Diana Cohen, the series of concerts begins by reflecting on the complexity of the human experience at each stage of life, and ultimately circles around all types of musical, political and emotional phases.

WCLV will broadcast many of the concerts, as follows:

Broadcast Date/Time

Concert Title(s)

Recorded

Wed, June 14 at 12pm

Nosh at Noon

LIVE

Sun, June 26 at 7pm

Cycles : Phases
and Fin de Si ècle

June 15
June 22

Wed, June 21 at 8pm

Recycle

June 17

Wed, June 28 at 8pm

Homage

June 23

Fri, June 30 at 7:30pm

Sunset

LIVE

Sun, July 2 at 7pm

Youth

June 25

Sun, July 9

Innocence/Corruption
and Full Circle

June 29
July 1

 

