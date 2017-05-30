WCLV Features ChamberFest Cleveland Concerts
The theme of ChamberFest Cleveland’s 2017 season is Cycles: Phases! Conceived and developed by Co-Artistic Directors Franklin and Diana Cohen, the series of concerts begins by reflecting on the complexity of the human experience at each stage of life, and ultimately circles around all types of musical, political and emotional phases.
WCLV will broadcast many of the concerts, as follows:
|
Broadcast Date/Time
|
Concert Title(s)
|
Recorded
|
Wed, June 14 at 12pm
|
Nosh at Noon
|
LIVE
|
Sun, June 26 at 7pm
|
Cycles : Phases
|
June 15
|
Wed, June 21 at 8pm
|
Recycle
|
June 17
|
Wed, June 28 at 8pm
|
Homage
|
June 23
|
Fri, June 30 at 7:30pm
|
Sunset
|
LIVE
|
Sun, July 2 at 7pm
|
Youth
|
June 25
|
Sun, July 9
|
Innocence/Corruption
|
June 29