Indians' Corey Kluber Set to Start in Columbus on Thursday

Cleveland Indians pitcher Corey Kluber is scheduled to make a minor-league rehab start on Thursday with the team’s Triple-A affiliate in Columbus.

The former Cy Young award winner has been on the disabled list since May 3rd with a back injury.

Tribe manager Terry Francona appears careful not to rush Kluber back to the Major Leagues.

"He's gonna pitch tomorrow (Thursday) night in Columbus, and then we'll sit down with him and first figure out what his next step is," Francona said. "Is it with us, is it another start - and when that will be - and then from there we would make other decisions."

In his place, the Indians have been using Mike Clevinger who got the call-up from Triple-A. Clevinger has posted an impressive 2-1 record, with a 1.56 ERA and 19 strikeouts in three starts with Cleveland. He's scheduled to take the mound again for the Indians Thursday night, as the team continues their series with the Cincinnati Reds