Pierre Fracalanza on the History of the Theatre Pipe Organ

Since 19-62, a local group has promoted an instrument that almost became extinct decades ago - the theatre pipe organ.

The Western Reserve Theater Organ Society recently welcomed national pipe organ expert - Pierre Fracalanza - to perform a concert of popular and light classical music on the Wurlitzer Theater Pipe Organ at the Cleveland Masonic Auditorium Performing Arts Center.

Fracalanza is a highly regarded pianist and organist who has been associated with the finest instrument manufacturers.

He entertains in a wide variety of venues across the United States and Canada, in addition to serving as music director of a large church in the Detroit area.

He spoke with ideastream's Bill O'Connell about the instrument's history.

Listen to the full interview: