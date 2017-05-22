© 2022 Ideastream Public Media


Arts & Culture

Pierre Fracalanza on the History of the Theatre Pipe Organ

By Dave DeOreo
Published May 22, 2017 at 5:30 PM EDT
Pierre Fracalanza. [photo: Mark Satola]

Since 19-62, a local group has promoted an instrument that almost became extinct decades ago - the theatre pipe organ. 

The Western Reserve Theater Organ Society recently welcomed national pipe organ expert - Pierre Fracalanza - to perform a concert of popular and light classical music on the Wurlitzer Theater Pipe Organ at the Cleveland Masonic Auditorium Performing Arts Center.  

Fracalanza is a highly regarded pianist and organist who has been associated with the finest instrument manufacturers.

He entertains in a wide variety of venues across the United States and Canada, in addition to serving as music director of a large church in the Detroit area.  

He spoke with ideastream's Bill O'Connell about the instrument's history. 

Listen to the full interview:

 

 

 

Dave DeOreo
Dave DeOreo is coordinating producer for Ideastream Public Media’s arts and culture team.
